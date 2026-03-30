Chandigarh caught in a tangled web of overhead cables

The web of low-hanging telecom cables and electricity wires across sectors in Chandigarh has led to safety concerns. Residents have alleged a complete lack of enforcement by the civic authorities despite repeated complaints. Low-hanging electricity and telecom broadband cables clutter residential streets in Sector 15, Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

At a recent meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh,Sector 15 resident and advocate Ravi Kant flagged the issue of unauthorised cable wires crisscrossing residential lanes.

While major telecom providers have shifted to underground ducts, a network of overhead fibre and cable lines installed by internet and satellite television service providers continue to string overhead lines unchecked. “They are creating a nuisance and posing risks, but no strict action is taken,” he said.

Similar complaints have been flagged by residents of Sectors 40, 41, and 45, as well as adjoining villages of Burail, Kajheri, and Buterla.

Residents have reported several near-miss incidents. In one case, a motorcyclist got entangled in a hanging wire at night and fell, narrowly escaping serious injury. Others cited instances of overhead cables colliding with electricity department cranes during maintenance, causing frequent disruptions and traffic bottlenecks.

In July 2024, a 17-year-old boy died after coming into contact with a live wire near a transformer in Sector 8—an area where residents have repeatedly complained of exposed wiring hazards.

Chandigarh’s original master plan prioritised underground utilities to maintain aesthetic purity and pedestrian safety. However, the digital age has brought with it a rush of local internet service providers (ISPs) and cable/satellite television operators, outpacing the city’s old conduits. Today, the visually jarring overhead cables clash with the city’s heritage guidelines, which mandate open, clean vistas.

Despite this, the municipal authorities claim limited jurisdiction. Chief engineer CB Ojha said that underground wiring has so far been implemented only as a pilot project in Sector 8. “Future expansion will likely be handled by private players, while electricity-related infrastructure falls under the distribution company,” he said.

The Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) clarified that the vast majority of these hanging hazards belong to private internet and television services, not the power utility. CPDL said that overhead electric lines are installed with prescribed safety clearances and undergo annual preventive maintenance.

To address emergency hazards, residents who notice sparking or dangerously low-hanging wires have been advised to contact the CPDL helpline at 9240216666 for immediate action.

However, a permanent solution is not in sight. CPDL said that the conversion of overhead lines into underground cabling is being carried out in phases due to cost constraints. Until a unified policy forces private telecom operators to share underground utility ducts, Chandigarh’s overhead clutter, and the safety risks it carries, is likely to persist.