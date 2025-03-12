Menu Explore
Chandigarh: CBI arrests cop for bribery

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 12, 2025 09:48 AM IST

An assistant sub-inspector posted at the Sector 43 police post that falls under Sector 36 police station has been accused of taking bribe in connection with a cheque bounce case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sher Singh, posted at the Sector 43 police post (falling under Sector 36 police station) for allegedly taking bribe in connection with a cheque bounce case.

An assistant sub-inspector is said to have sought ₹10,000 as bribe through a mediator.
An assistant sub-inspector is said to have sought 10,000 as bribe through a mediator.

According to sources, ASI Sher Singh had sought a bribe of 10,000 through a mediator. Acting on a tip-off, the CBI set up a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe. Following his arrest, the accused was taken into custody and further investigation is underway, officials said.

