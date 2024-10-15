Chandigarh: Estate officer clerk held for accepting 10,000 bribe

A clerk posted in the Colony Branch of the estate office was caught red-handed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. The accused has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, who was working with contractors in the Colony Branch of the estate office, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, who was working with contractors in the Colony Branch. The CBI has registered a case against Sanjeev under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

According to the complainant, he had approached Sanjeev Kumar regarding the settlement of dues for a house instalment.

During their discussion, Sanjeev allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹30,000 to settle the matter. After negotiations, the amount was reduced to ₹10,000.

Sanjeev asked the complainant to bring the money to estate office in Sector 17. Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught Sanjeev red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Following the arrest, the CBI team initiated searches at the accused’s office and residence to gather further evidence. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are examining the seized documents to uncover any additional irregularities.