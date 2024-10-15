Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Estate officer clerk held for accepting 10,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 15, 2024 07:12 AM IST

Sanjeev asked the complainant to bring the money to estate office in Sector 17, Chandigarh; acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught Sanjeev red-handed while accepting the bribe

A clerk posted in the Colony Branch of the estate office was caught red-handed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while accepting a bribe of 10,000.

The accused has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, who was working with contractors in the Colony Branch of the estate office, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
The accused has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, who was working with contractors in the Colony Branch of the estate office, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, who was working with contractors in the Colony Branch. The CBI has registered a case against Sanjeev under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

According to the complainant, he had approached Sanjeev Kumar regarding the settlement of dues for a house instalment.

During their discussion, Sanjeev allegedly demanded a bribe of 30,000 to settle the matter. After negotiations, the amount was reduced to 10,000.

Sanjeev asked the complainant to bring the money to estate office in Sector 17. Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught Sanjeev red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Following the arrest, the CBI team initiated searches at the accused’s office and residence to gather further evidence. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are examining the seized documents to uncover any additional irregularities.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On