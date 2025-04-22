Chandigarh: Centre urged to form panel to probe PGI staff’s role in ‘irregularities’

The joint action committee of the PGIMER Contract Workers’ Union has written a letter to the Union ministry of health and family welfare to constitute a high-powered committee to look into the involvement of employees in the medical superintendent office and the private grant cell in connection with the Ayushman scam. The PGIMER Contract Workers’ Union has written a letter to the Union ministry of health and family welfare to constitute a high-powered committee for the probe.

In February, an individual was found taking free medicines under Ayushman scheme with fake prescriptions and stamps of doctors. Based on the complaint received from the PGIMER management, law enforcement agencies have been investigating the case.

In the letter, the committee also highlighted the need to check “PGIMER employees’ involvement in central government health schemes and other scams” related to the private grant cell.