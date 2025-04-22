Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Centre urged to form panel to probe PGI staff’s role in ‘irregularities’

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 22, 2025 10:16 AM IST

In February, an individual was found taking free medicines under Ayushman scheme with fake prescriptions and stamps of doctors; the case is under investigation

The joint action committee of the PGIMER Contract Workers’ Union has written a letter to the Union ministry of health and family welfare to constitute a high-powered committee to look into the involvement of employees in the medical superintendent office and the private grant cell in connection with the Ayushman scam.

The PGIMER Contract Workers’ Union has written a letter to the Union ministry of health and family welfare to constitute a high-powered committee for the probe.
The PGIMER Contract Workers’ Union has written a letter to the Union ministry of health and family welfare to constitute a high-powered committee for the probe.

In February, an individual was found taking free medicines under Ayushman scheme with fake prescriptions and stamps of doctors. Based on the complaint received from the PGIMER management, law enforcement agencies have been investigating the case.

In the letter, the committee also highlighted the need to check “PGIMER employees’ involvement in central government health schemes and other scams” related to the private grant cell.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Centre urged to form panel to probe PGI staff’s role in ‘irregularities’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On