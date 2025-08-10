Chandigarh: Chain snatchers target senior doc outside her residence in Sector 24

A senior doctor fell prey to chain snatchers while standing outside her house in Sector 24 A on Friday morning. Officers said closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the vicinity is being collected to identify the suspects. (HT photo for representation)

The victim, Dr Sukanya Mitra, 64, said that around 6.30 am, two unidentified youths arrived on a motorcycle and initiated an unnecessary conversation with her. Suddenly, the pillion rider grabbed her gold chain with a forceful jerk and sped away.

Dr Mitra told police that she could not note down the motorcycle’s registration number but said could identify the culprits if they were produced before her.

She added that she did not sustain any injury during the incident and declined to undergo a medical examination.

Police said that at 6.47 am, sub-inspector Jagtar Singh, in-charge of the Sector 24 police post, received telephonic information from a local resident about the incident.

Based on the statement and preliminary inquiry, police registered a case under Section 304(2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officers said closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the vicinity is being collected to identify the suspects.

Panchkula A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone at knifepoint near the Sector-7/8 dividing road on Friday night, police said.

According to the police, victim Mukesh Singh, a cook from Manimajra, was waiting at a bus stop around midnight when the woman closed in on him and held a knife to his back. Before he could act, the woman took the phone from his pocket and fled.

After being alerted, cops set up checkpoints and cordoned off the area. They found the accused, later identified as Laxman, 26, and Karina, 20, near Shalimar Chowk, Sector-7, in an inebriated state and nabbed them. Both are residents of Rajiv Colony, police said. The robbed phone was recovered from nearby bushes. As per the police, the arrest happened within two hours of the crime.

A case was registered against the duo under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector-7 police station. Both were produced before a court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.