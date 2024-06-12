Chandigarh: Chaos unfolds as BJP councillor suspended over ‘exaggeration’

High drama ensued at the general House meeting of the Chandigarh municipal corporation on Tuesday as mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor suspended BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi over an “exaggerated speech” on setting up an automated waste segregation plant at Dadumajra, prompting a walkout by other party and nominated councillors. AAP and Congress councillors offering sweets to BJP councillors to celebrate Manish Tewari’s win during the MC House meeting on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

After the agenda on setting up the machine was tabled in the House, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra gave a detailed presentation on the city’s garbage collection and processing status.

While discussing the agenda, Joshi highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission and its impact on promoting cleanliness across Chandigarh and the nation. Mayor Dhalor and other AAP councillors interrupted Joshi, accusing him of over elaborating. While saying, “Joshi ji aap kahaniyan matt sunaya kariye, hamare paas itna time nahi hai (Please don’t deliver stories as we are short of time)”, the mayor asked Joshi to focus on objections related to the proposal, rather than diverging into broader initiatives.

The mayor’s action sparked outrage among BJP councillors, who accused him of reluctance to listening to their perspectives on the matter. “I was speaking about the technicalities of the Swachh Bharat Mission and about the funding provided by the central government, but the mayor and AAP councillors were not ready to listen to it. Some AAP leader was instructing the mayor to suspend BJP councillors so that all agendas can be approved without any objections,” Joshi alleged after walking out of the House.

The mayor, however, said, “I never intended to suspend anyone, but it was already late and he was not talking on point. He was asked to speak about the topic, but the BJP councillors began disrespecting the mayor’s chair. Before the discussion on agendas, zero hour was held for two hours and deliberations of each councillor, including those from the BJP, were heard for redressal.”

Later, the House, with AAP and Congress councillors, approved all other 20 developmental agendas, including approval of additional funds for creating aspirational public toilets in city; buying more machinery to remove cow dung; auction of the agricultural land available in Chahar Taraf Burail, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Alisher and Dadumajra; setting up a project management unit of eight experts at a cost of ₹6 crore for two years to support planning and implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation; among others.

₹7 crore cremation ground revamp approved amid BJP opposition

Amid strong opposition from BJP councillors over inclusion of “unnecessary elements” in the project, the MC House gave the go-ahead to renovate and upgrade the Sector 25 cremation ground at a whopping cost of ₹7 crore.

In the project plan, the civic body officials proposed fancy landscaping, including white and lilac flowers, construction of mounds, aesthetic lighting as inspired from Sukhna Lake, a leaf-shaped roof, enhanced seating capacity, donor wall for writing names of the donors and signages. The plan was prepared by a consultant, specially hired for this project.

“The cremation ground definitely needs a revamp and the proposal of basic needs like more pyres, clean toilets, drinking water facility, enhancement of sitting area, prayer hall and more lockers is justified. But why do we need flowers, mounds and more plants at a whopping cost of ₹7 crore?” objected BJP councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla.

BJP councillor Kanwarjeet Singh Rana said, “People come there in grief, and need just basic necessities, not ambient lighting. A committee should be formed to visit the place and note only those renovations that are genuinely required.”

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi defended the proposal, citing the poor condition of the cremation ground. “It is in bad shape and needs a complete revamp. The deceased should have a pleasant place in their final journey,” he argued.

Despite the opposition, the proposal was cleared, setting the stage for significant changes at the cremation ground in the near future.

Sweet start to meeting

The proceedings of the House began with a unique gesture, where INDIA bloc and BJP councillors offered sweets to each other. While INDIA bloc councillors were celebrating Manish Tewari’s victory from the Chandigarh seat, BJP councillors were joyous over the Modi-led government’s third time. Tewari did not attend his first House meeting after elections. “I haven’t sworn in as MP yet and hence, I can’t attend official meetings as of now,” Tewari said.

Councillors object to hike in power tariff

Cutting across party lines, the councillors raised strong opposition to UT’s plan of hiking the power tariffs by 20%. Raising the issue, Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said, “UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit must answer if people’s income rose by 20% in the past year or if the BJP government increased employment by 20%? How can such a huge hike be levied? If the UT administration refuses to drop this plan, all councillors will hit the streets with city residents and the mayor.”

BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu explained that the electricity prices had not increased yet.

Congress councillor Taruna Mehta and BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi also objected to hiring outsourced staff on labour rates instead of DC rates. MC commissioner Aninidita Mitra said due to financial issues, only labour rates can be provided to workers and not DC rates. Joshi asked Mitra to present the rules to back her claim. In return, she asked councillors to help MC raise funds so that outsourced staff can be paid on DC rates.