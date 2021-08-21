Chandigarh: CHB general housing scheme at IT Park delayed

The UT environment department has put on hold the process of environment clearance for the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB)’s self-financing general housing scheme that is coming up at the IT Park.

The application for environment clearance was submitted with the state environment impact assessment authority (SEIAA), Chandigarh, in March this year. However, as the CHB failed to submit relevant documents with the applications, the environment department has stalled the process.

The CHB last month committed to launch the project within 100 days, as part of the UT adviser’s road map for different departments.

Debendra Dalai, director, environment department, and member secretary, SEIAA, said: “We have returned the CHB application for environment clearance, and they have not resubmitted it.”

After the CHB resubmits the application with all the requisite documents, the environment appraisal committee will examine the project on its merits. It will then forward it to the SEIAA for final approval.

A senior CHB official, who did not wish to be named, said: “The environment department has asked us to submit approved drawings of the project and proof of application for wildlife clearance. The CHB is still to get the project drawings approved by the UT urban planning department.”

The drawings for approval of the plan approval committee (PAC) were submitted in January this year. “The department had sought clarifications and made observations on the drawing, which we have resubmitted,” said the official.

“Also, an application for providing authenticated drawings depicting the distance of the project site from wildlife sanctuaries and bird sanctuary was submitted to the chief wildlife warden in June this year. It is also under scrutiny,” said the official.

728 flats to come up over 16.6 acres

The general housing scheme is planned on the IT Park’s plots 1 and 2, which are spread over 16.6 acres. It comprises 728 dwelling units in different categories: 28 four-bedroom, 448 three-bedroom and 252 two-bedroom flats.

A four-bedroom flat is likely to cost nearly ₹2.75 crore, while a three-bedroom flat is expected to cost ₹1.9 crore and a two-bedroom flat could be priced around ₹1.3 crore.

A presentation about the scheme was given to UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on July 21, and got an in-principle approval.

The administration has given exemption from constructing EWS houses in this pocket, subject to the condition that the CHB constructs EWS houses equal to 15% of the dwelling units at a separate location. These EWS flats are proposed to be constructed at Sector 54, for which land has already been allotted, but encumbrance-free physical possession is yet to be handed over to the housing board.

Uncertainty over govt housing project too

The CHB’s plans for housing for government officials at IT Park has also been marred with delay. Haryana and Punjab had expressed interest in the scheme way back in 2018. The PGIMER also made a similar commitment in 2020. However, they haven’t yet deposited their share of money for the project.

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, said: “We have sent multiple reminders to them, but there has been no response. We even made a presentation to the Haryana government officials recently, and are awaiting their response.”

While 25% payment (of the total estimated cost) is to be made upfront, the balance is to be paid over three years in six half-yearly instalments with 12% interest. The CHB had offered a tower consisting of 28 flats along with EWS houses at a tentative cost of ₹56.52 Crore.