Chandigarh chief secy directs CPDL to curb power outages in city

Chief secretary Rajeev Verma on Thursday directed Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) to minimise power outages and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to avoid public inconvenience. Verma expressed concern over the recent seven-hour-long blackout that affected multiple sectors after a busbar malfunctioned due to moisture ingress at the Sector-56 Sub Station. Several key initiatives undertaken by CPDL to strengthen the city’s power infrastructure were presented. (HT photo for representation)

Verma was chairing a review meeting to assess CPDL’s progress and key developments since it took over electricity distribution responsibilities in Chandigarh on February 1, 2025. CPDL officials informed that anti-hygroscopic paint had been applied as a monsoon precaution, but it failed to prevent the fault. To mitigate future risks, dehumidifiers will now be deployed at substations.

Several key initiatives undertaken by CPDL to strengthen the city’s power infrastructure were presented. These included the installation of three 20 MVA power transformers and the replacement of 28 distribution transformers to ensure a stable power supply. Officials highlighted that comprehensive maintenance across grid substations unlocked an additional 59 MVA capacity, enabling CPDL to handle the city’s record peak demand of 465 MW.

The chief secretary was apprised of the steps taken to enhance consumer grievance redressal. The 24×7 call centre’s capacity has been significantly boosted—manpower increased from 17 to 52 and call lines expanded from 10 to 50. Additionally, 49 complaint centre executives and 4 supervisors have been deployed for faster issue resolution.

To improve field response, 100 outsourced fault response team (FRT) members have been engaged, along with 80 technical staff and 20 system support assistants. As a result, 95% of the outages reported in July were restored within two hours. It was also informed that 72 employees transferred from the UT administration have been promoted on current duty charge basis.

Progress under the PM Surya Ghar–Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG-MBY) was also reviewed, along with key challenges and areas where CPDL requires administrative support. The meeting was attended by secretary engineering Prerna Puri, chief engineer CB Ojha, senior CPDL officials, and representatives from the Chandigarh administration.