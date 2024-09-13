Menu Explore
Chandigarh child welfare committee reunites 5 missing children with families

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 13, 2024 09:56 AM IST

Chandigarh’s Child Welfare Committee chairperson Gurpreet Kaur shared that one of the boys, aged 8, who had been missing for more than a year, was also successfully reunited with his family living in Uttar Pradesh

The city Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has reunited five missing boys, aged between 5 to 10, with their families, CWC chairperson Gurpreet Kaur said on Thursday.

Chandigarh’s Child Welfare Committee members Vinita Arora, Himani Mann, Neil Roberts, Vishavpreet Rapri, resident manager Lalit Arora and the ASI Rajesh of the Panchkula anti-human trafficking unit were part of the team of officials constituted to reunite the children. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh's Child Welfare Committee members Vinita Arora, Himani Mann, Neil Roberts, Vishavpreet Rapri, resident manager Lalit Arora and the ASI Rajesh of the Panchkula anti-human trafficking unit were part of the team of officials constituted to reunite the children. (HT Photo)

“All these children were found in a destitute state at various locations in Chandigarh and were subsequently brought to Snehalaya by the police and childline. They were unable to provide details about their families,” said Kaur, adding that a team of officials was constituted to reunite the children. Committee members Vinita Arora, Himani Mann, Neil Roberts, Vishavpreet Rapri, resident manager Lalit Arora and the ASI Rajesh of the Panchkula anti-human trafficking unit, were part of the team.

Kaur shared that one of the boys, aged 8, had been missing for more than a year. He was also successfully reunited with his family living in Uttar Pradesh.

