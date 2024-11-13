Chandigarh chokes on smog as AQI worsens at 382 

Chandigarh woke up to a smoggy morning on Wednesday with the air quality index (AQI) continuing to remain in the very poor category. Smoggy conditions prevailed in Chandigarh on Wednesday morning as the air quality continued to remain in the very poor category amid high humidity. (Sant Arora/HT)

As the day wore on, the AQI touched 382 at 11am at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station in Sector 22 and 375 at the station in Sector 53. It was marginally better at Sector 25 at 318.

The joint capital of Punjab and Haryana has been witnessing very poor AQI for a week now due to rampant paddy stubble burning in both the states.

Smog had started forming in the city on Tuesday evening, but the density increased on Wednesday morning. Visibility was low, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which added that the smog will clear a bit during the afternoon only to increase again by evening.

An AQI between 301and 400 is considered very poor and the air can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

Commuters making their way through the smog in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The minimum temperature fell to 16.8°C on Wednesday. The day temperature is likely to take a hit owing to the smog.

Fog usually starts around mid-December, IMD officials said, adding the smog in the city is due to the high concentration of pollutants in the air.

Smog is formed when humidity is high and when the temperature is on the lower side. Both smoke and dust particles are involved in it. Chances of smog will continue up to November 15, the IMD said.

All morning trains from Chandigarh were delayed by 10 minutes due to the poor visibility. The Janshatabdi Express (12058) arrived 33 minutes late, while the Kalka-Shatabdi (12011) Express was delayed by 13 minutes, railway authorities said.

No flight was delayed on Wednesday morning.