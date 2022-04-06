Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh’s Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke.
Residents of Dadu Majra, Sector 38 (West), Sector 25 and Dhanas colony were the worst hit with many complaining of breathing difficulty, irritation in the throat and eyes besides foul smell.
Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Surjit Singh, the station fire officer of Sector 38, said, “The operation to control the fire is on. Waste material, including plastic, is burning and the flames have entered the lower piles of garbage, which is why it is taking so long to douse the fire.”
He said around 1.40am, police on patrol duty informed the fire station that a blaze had broken out at the old dumping pile. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The cause of the fire is not known but the blaze is spreading due to the inflammable methane gas released from the garbage in high temperature,” he said.
Dadu Majra councillor Kuldeep Dhalor claimed that the fire had been set intentionally by miscreants. “It seems to be the handiwork of somebody as it started at 1.30am when heat cannot be a factor. The fire department and municipal corporation are engaged in controlling the blaze,” he said.
He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems. “People are complaining of irritation in the throat, burning sensation in the eyes and foul smell. They are forced to breathe in this poisonous gas,” he said, adding that he has taken up the matter with the municipal corporation commissioner and requested that the dump be shifted or the process of garbage disposal in full swing.
“People, particularly elder, living in Sector 38 (West) and surrounding areas are feeling suffocated and are having breathing problems. Last year, four fire incidents were reported, but the UT administration and municipal corporation have done nothing. They don’t even conduct serious inquiries into the matter and work on the fire causes. They must listen to residents’ long-pending demand to shift the dumping ground from the centre of the highly populated areas of Chandigarh,” said Pankaj Gupta, the president of the Residents Welfare Association 38-West.
In April last year, a massive fire had broken out at the dumping ground and the flames were simmering for around two days. The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee had also sought a report from the municipal corporation detailing the reasons.
