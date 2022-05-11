Chandigarh Class 10 students exude confidence after CBSE science exam
Students appearing for the Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) second term science exam on Tuesday said it was fairly easy.
Several of them could be seen discussing ‘easy’ question paper outside centres including Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, which was the exam centre for over six schools.
Anoop of The British School, Sector 44, said, “The exam went well, the question paper was divided set wise, one of the sets was a little difficult.”
Tanvi Bisht of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40 also found the paper easy to attempt. Schoolmate Sia said, “The exam was easier than expected and included all the syllabus.”
Shivani, another student of the same school said, “I completed my exam 30 minutes before the time was up so it went well for me.”
Shrishti of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Sector 40, also found the exam easy. Manisha of Javahar Navodya Vidyalaya, Sector 25, Chandigarh said, “I had a really good exam today because the paper was really easy.”
The next major exam for CBSE’s Class 10 students will be social sciences on Saturday.
-
AITA Championship Series: Seeds Arnav Bishnoi, Riya Kaushik enter quarters
Seeds Arnav Bishnoi and Anirudh Sangra eased into the boys' U-18 quarter-finals of the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament, being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Tuesday. Sixth seed Bhicky Sagolshem, Yatharth Chaddha , Keshav Dangi, Priyansh Solanki, Sankalp Satya Nair and Parmarth Kaushik also marched into the quarters. Fourth seed Vanya Arora also advanced into the quarter-finals, scoring a double bagel against Kritika Sharma.
-
Chandigarh: Parents see red over carpooling policy at St John’s school
Blurb: Parents say they are being forced to wait outside the school, while pooled cars are allowed entry, leading to more traffic jams The car pooling policy being enforced by St John's High School, Sector 26, has not gone down well with many students' parents, who have picked holes in the way the policy is being implemented. Another parent, not wishing to be named, said school authorities were making students wait outside in the heat.
-
Chandigarh | Lured by ‘dating site’ offer, 63-yr-old man duped of ₹21 lakh
Lured by a free dating service and provision of foreign trips, a 63-year-old man duped of ₹21 lakh in the pretext of securing the membership of a dating site. In his complaint, Arun Kumar, said that in June 2019, he received a call from an unidentified woman, who identified herself as Neha and offered him a free dating service for which precondition was to become a member.
-
Divisional tours of GoMs to continue: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said divisional/district tours of the Group of Ministers would continue and necessary action would be taken on the reports submitted by them after touring respective divisions/districts. Yogi gave directives in this regard after a meeting of the council of ministers that he presided over. The GoMs presented reports in the meeting.
-
Boycott call hit routine working in HC
The routine activities in the Allahabad High Court remained paralysed on Tuesday as majority of lawyers, on a call given by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, abstained from judicial work. The HCBA gave the work boycott call in support of their demand for prompt listing of cases and other improvements in the computerized system of listing of cases introduced in recent times.
