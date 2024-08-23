Chandigarh Class 12 student raped by school bus driver

Zirakpur police on Wednesday arrested a bus driver at a prominent school in Chandigarh for repeatedly raping a 17-year-old Class 12 student of the school. According to police officials familiar with the matter, the school driver, who was employed on contract basis, submitted his resignation after the school authorities took up the matter with him. Childline helpline, which is run by the Chandigarh administration, was also informed about the crime. (HT Photo)

Blackmailing her with her morphed pictures, the accused, identified as Mohammad Razaq, 26, of Manimajra, Chandigarh, raped her thrice between May and July, each time at her house, said police.

Unable to bear more trauma, the minor girl finally revealed her ordeal to her parents, who lodged a complaint with the police.

Acting swiftly, Zirakpur police immediately arrested the accused, who is facing charges under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Had been stalking the girl for months

The minor girl told the police that the accused, who was the driver of another bus in her school, said Razaq had been stalking her for several months and also approached her for friendship. After she turned him down, he morphed her pictures from a family function and threatened her with them.

On May 18, she and her sister were home while their parents were away at work. Meanwhile, Razaq visited her house and coerced her into establishing sexual relations with him after threatening to circulate the objectionable pictures if she did not relent.

Continuing to threaten her, she visited her house twice more on July 6 and July 26, and raped her.

UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said the school informed the education department, following which the matter was taken up with appropriate authorities.

35-year-old man sodomises 8-year-old boy

In another shocking case of sexual violence against a minor in Mohali, an eight-year-old boy was sodomised by a 35-year-old man, said police.

Identified as Gurdip Singh of Mohali, the accused took the boy to the jungle area of Boothgarh and sodomised him, according to the complaint of the child’s father.

“My son alerted me after he started bleeding, following which I informed the police,” the complainant said.

Police arrested the accused on Wednesday and on Thursday produced him before a local court that sent him to two-day police custody.

He was booked under Sections 137 (2) and 351 (3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under relevant sections of POCSO Act at the Majri police station.

23-year-old woman raped, impregnated

Police also launched a manhunt for a Zirakpur resident who raped and impregnated a 23-year-old woman after luring her with the promise of marriage.

The accused works at a clinic and lives in a rented accommodation near the house of the victim who works as a domestic help.

The woman alleged that the accused established sexual relations with her after promising to marry her. After she discovered that she was four months pregnant, she approached him for marriage, but he backtracked from his promise and has ever since cut all contact. His mobile phone also remains out of reach. Thus, she approached the police.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 376 (2) (n) of IPC at the Zirakpur police station.

UP native rapes cousin

Another case of sexual violence came to fore in Zirakpur, where an Uttar Pradesh native raped his maternal cousin.

The 23-year-old complainant told police that her cousin lived with her family in Ludhiana for two years. He brought her to Chhat village in Zirakpur, where he raped her in the bushes near the zoo. After marriage, she revealed the matter to her husband, who lodged a police complaint.

Zirakpur police have booked the accused under Section 376 of IPC and launched a probe to arrest him.