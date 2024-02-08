Chandigarh: Class 12 student stabbed in snatching bid outside Sector 37 school

A Class 12 student was allegedly stabbed outside a Sector 37 school on Wednesday. The injured student was rushed to the Government Multi Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he is currently admitted. His condition is stated to be stable. A Class 12 student was allegedly stabbed outside a Sector 37 school on Wednesday. The injured student was rushed to the Government Multi Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he is currently admitted. His condition is stated to be stable. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Police have recorded his statements and are verifying the facts. A daily diary report has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

The incident was reported at 11.30 am when the student was attacked by two unidentified assailants who stabbed him twice and punched and kicked him. The student was on his way to a public park from the school when the incident occurred.

As per school officials, the final practical of political science for the CBSE exams was held on Wednesday. Students got free around 11.30 am from the school. The victim was wearing a silver chain and bracelet. When he went outside the school, two unknown persons attacked him and tried to snatch his chain. When he resisted, they stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon. They later fled the spot.

As per school officials who spoke to his father, he had received a cut on his lower abdomen and on his thigh. He was taken to GMSH in Sector 16 and his condition is stable as per the school officials.

The UT director school education, Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said that the department will liaise with the police department to ensure PCRs are present and on patrol outside all schools when classes get over. This usually happens in the afternoon when the school gets over, but because of the practical, the students got free earlier on Wednesday.

Past incident

In 2023, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed by a group of 10 youths outside a school in Sector 10 on July 8.