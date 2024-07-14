Chandigarh: Coming up, advanced neurosciences centre at PGIMER

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is set to open its new Advanced Neurosciences Centre (ANC) by late September or October this year, as confirmed by PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal. The 300-bed facility will offer advanced medical services and specialised care, significantly upgrading the current capabilities of the hospital. The ANC will feature latest laboratories and services, including critical and emergency services. (HT file photo for representation)

The ANC will feature latest laboratories and services, including critical and emergency services. Sub-specialties such as cerebrovascular surgery, skull base surgery, spinal functional neurosurgery, and a brain suite will be available, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment abroad.

The new centre aims to address increasing patient load in the region by offering comprehensive and state-of-the-art treatment under one roof. In the March 2024 standing finance committee meeting, a proposal was made to create 14 posts for DM neurology and senior residents in the department of neurology to manage the growing workload.

The proposal highlighted the significant increase in workload and the need for an autonomic function test lab, which is essential for treating patients with peripheral nervous system disorders. The absence of such a facility in northern India’s top institutes underscores the urgent need for the lab at PGIMER.

The centre will also introduce neuro-critical care and emergency neurology services, with plans for a fully equipped 25-bed critical care unit and an independent 24-hour emergency service with 15 beds.

The department is also acquiring a Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) machine and plans to add two more machines to meet the growing demand. Additionally, a 20-bed neuro-rehabilitation centre is planned, emphasising the importance of rehabilitation in neurology.

The ANC will be a multi-storey building with three basements, a ground floor, and six additional floors, covering 47,619 square metres with a parking facility for 232 cars.