Panchkula: Command Hospital organises ‘Run For Fun’ to celebrate World Anaesthesia Day

Command Hospital, Chandimandir, in association with the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA), tricity branch, and Society of Defence Anaesthesiologists (SDA), organised a “Run For Fun” event to commemorate World Anaesthesia Day on Wednesday. Major General Mathews Jacob, commandant and director Command Hospital, flagged off the event and also participated in the 10km run. Participants during the ‘Run For Fun’ event. (HT Photo)

The event aimed at raising awareness about this year’s theme, “Work force: Well being - the crucial role of anaesthesia in healthcare,” and promoting camaraderie among medical professionals.

The event witnessed participation from teams of runners from various hospitals across the city, including PGIMER, GMCH-32, AIMS Mohali, GMSH-16 and Command Hospital. The run began at the different institutes and culminated at Sukhna Lake.

A series of sessions on anaesthesia-related topics were also organised to mark the occasion.

Major General Jacob, the organising secretary of the event, said, “World Anaesthesia Day is an opportunity to recognise the efforts of anaesthesiologists and healthcare workers, who ensure patient safety and provide comfort during surgical procedures.”

Dr Sadhna, chief anaesthesiologist, PGIMER, said, “Anaesthesia is the backbone of modern surgery. On this occasion, we celebrate the advancements in anesthesia care and reiterate our commitment to providing the best possible care to our patients.”