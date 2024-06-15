 Chandigarh: Confronted for drinking in public, duo assaults two cops; held - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Confronted for drinking in public, duo assaults two cops; held

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 15, 2024 09:56 AM IST

The accused, identified as Alis, 25, from Sunny Enclave, Zirakpur, and Nilam Magar, 27, from PGIMER, Sector 12, were found consuming alcohol inside a parked Volkswagen Vento near the liquor vend

Two youths were arrested for assaulting cops on duty after being confronted for consuming alcohol in public near a liquor vend in Manimajra.

The duo was arrested and their Volkswagen car was impounded.
The duo was arrested and their Volkswagen car was impounded. (Getty Images)

The accused, identified as Alis, 25, from Sunny Enclave, Zirakpur, and Nilam Magar, 27, from PGIMER, Sector 12, were found consuming alcohol inside a parked Volkswagen Vento near the liquor vend.

When confronted by head constable Jagminder, along with fellow officers, the duo exited the vehicle with beer bottles in hand, smashed the bottles on the ground and began arguing with them.

The verbal altercation turned physical as Alis and Nilam assaulted constable Pradeep official on duty, tearing his uniform, and causing injuries to him and another officer present at the scene.

The duo was arrested and the Volkswagen car was impounded.

A case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 68-1 (B) of the Punjab Police Act was registered at the Manimajra police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Confronted for drinking in public, duo assaults two cops; held
