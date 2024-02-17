Chandigarh: Contractual employees hold protest, demand job security

Members of the All India State Federation of Government Employees, the Sanyukt Karamchari Morcha and other unions on Friday held a protest in Sector 17, demanding job security for contractual employees. Contractual employees of Chandigarh administration holding a protest. (Keshav Singh/HT)

In line with the central government’s guidelines issued last month, the UT administration is set to abolish 1,735 posts in its 40 departments, which will leave an equivalent number of contractual employees jobless by March 31.

The protesters said the UT administration’s indecision and delaying tactics had jeopardised the livelihoods of all the employees and their families, making the reinstatement of relieved contractual employees and the protection of those facing arbitrary termination paramount.

They demanded immediate reinstatement of relieved contractual employees, urgent and decisive policy decisions are required to protect the rights and jobs of contractual employees facing the looming threat of unjust termination.

The members of Sanyukt Karamchari Morcha advocated for job security through the formulation of a comprehensive policy, ensuring fair treatment and avoiding hasty and unjust decisions.

The protesters said they will march towards the governor’s house if their issues were not resolved at the earliest.