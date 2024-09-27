Chandigarh: Cop accused of assaulting security guard at PGIMER

A security guard, deployed near the director’s office in Kairon Block on the PGIMER campus was allegedly assaulted by a constable of the Chandigarh Police. A complaint in this regard was filed against the constable, but No FIR has been registered so far. Complainant Ajay, president of PGI Security Guard Welfare Union, said on-duty regular security guard Vinod Kumar, who was performing his official duties in patient care services, was physically assaulted by the constable after he told him not to park his car in front of the gate of Kairon Block, PGIMER campus, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 9.20 pm on Wednesday and was captured in CCTV cameras. Complainant Ajay, president of PGIMER Security Guard Welfare Union, said on-duty regular security guard Vinod Kumar, who was performing his official duties in patient care services, was physically assaulted by the constable after he told him not to park his car in front of the gate of Kairon Block.

After the constable attacked him, Vinod immediately called his seniors and police control room to report the incident. A medical investigation was conducted by PGIMER police post at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. The security guard’s union also alleged that the constable was drunk.

The union leader requested the police to register an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS.

The union on Thursday also staged a demonstration in front of Kairon Block and police chowki in Sector 12 on the campus to press the police to lodge an FIR.