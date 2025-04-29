Chandigarh cop duped of 3.9 lakh in cyber fraud

Assistant sub-inspector Om Parkash of Sector-40A, was duped of ₹3,90,000 from his bank account after falling victim to a scam while trying to recharge his OTT platform subscription. After investigation, Chandigarh Police registered a case under sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 61(2) of the BNS. (iStock)

The incident began on February 9, when ASI Om Parkash, while trying to recharge his OTT platform scanned the code on the screen via his Gpay account. However, despite completing the recharge, the channel on his television did not resume.

Following this, Om Parkash attempted to contact the OTT platform’s customer service through a number he found online. He spoke to a person claiming to be from the service’s support team. After verifying the details, the individual said that the recharge code had been sent to his email and instructed him to enter his email password to access it and asked him to keep refreshing his TV.

Suspicious of the situation, Om Parkash switched off his phone and checked his bank account. Initially, no money was deducted. However, on February 22, a sum of ₹3,90,000 was deducted in two transactions — ₹2 lakh and ₹1.9 lakh. The bank alerted him about the unauthorised withdrawal on February 24, and he immediately lodged a complaint with both the bank and the cybercrime unit.

