Chandigarh cop facing action for skipping duty during Punjab CM’s swearing-in

Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, in-charge of the UT Police crime branch, is facing departmental action for failing to report to duty during the swearing-in ceremony of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Recommending action against him, senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manisha Choudhary has forwarded a report to DIG Omvir Singh Bishnoi.

For the swearing-in ceremony of the Punjab chief minister, different police officials were deployed on security duties and nakas were set up at different places in the city.

Superintendent of police (City) Ketan Bansal had called up inspector Sekhon, who told him that he was on security duty. However, on checking, he was found missing.

SP Bansal prepared a report in this regard and submitted it to SSP Manisha Choudhary . “Based on the preliminary inquiry report, departmental action by the disciplinary authority concerned has been recommended,” said the SSP.

“I have received the report, but I am yet to go through it,” said DIG Bishnoi.