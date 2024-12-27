Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Cops nab three for robbery in Dhanas

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 27, 2024 09:48 AM IST

The robbery took place on Monday when Lalit Yadav (21), a resident of Mohali, was filling gas in his auto-rickshaw at the Dhanas petrol pump

Police have arrested three individuals for their alleged connection in a robbery near a petrol pump in Dhanas.

The Sarangpur Police Station has registered an FIR under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code. (HT File)
The Sarangpur Police Station has registered an FIR under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code. (HT File)

The arrested accused have been identified as Pankaj (20), a resident of DMC in the city, Avinash alias Chela (19), originally from Jind, Haryana, now residing in Dhanas, and Santosh Kumar (20), a resident of Mullanpur in Mohali.

The robbery took place on Monday when Lalit Yadav (21), a resident of Mohali, was filling gas in his auto-rickshaw at the Dhanas petrol pump. According to Yadav, another auto-rickshaw approached the spot, and three to four individuals forcibly took him behind the pump. The group assaulted Yadav and robbed him of 5,400 in cash, a photocopy of his vehicle’s registration certificate, his Aadhaar card, and a spare tyre (stepney) from his auto-rickshaw.

Acting on Yadav’s complaint, the Sarangpur Police Station registered an FIR under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police promptly traced and arrested the accused.

The suspects were presented before the court, where Pankaj and Santosh were remanded to judicial custody. Meanwhile, Avinash has been remanded to one-day police custody for further investigation.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On