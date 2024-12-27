Chandigarh: Cops nab three for robbery in Dhanas

Police have arrested three individuals for their alleged connection in a robbery near a petrol pump in Dhanas. The Sarangpur Police Station has registered an FIR under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code. (HT File)

The arrested accused have been identified as Pankaj (20), a resident of DMC in the city, Avinash alias Chela (19), originally from Jind, Haryana, now residing in Dhanas, and Santosh Kumar (20), a resident of Mullanpur in Mohali.

The robbery took place on Monday when Lalit Yadav (21), a resident of Mohali, was filling gas in his auto-rickshaw at the Dhanas petrol pump. According to Yadav, another auto-rickshaw approached the spot, and three to four individuals forcibly took him behind the pump. The group assaulted Yadav and robbed him of ₹5,400 in cash, a photocopy of his vehicle’s registration certificate, his Aadhaar card, and a spare tyre (stepney) from his auto-rickshaw.

Acting on Yadav’s complaint, the Sarangpur Police Station registered an FIR under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police promptly traced and arrested the accused.

The suspects were presented before the court, where Pankaj and Santosh were remanded to judicial custody. Meanwhile, Avinash has been remanded to one-day police custody for further investigation.