Chandigarh: Court denies bail to former DBA chief

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 07, 2024 10:08 AM IST

A local court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of advocate Ravinder Bassi, alias Jolly, former president of the District Bar Association (DBA), who was arrested on Tuesday.

Bassi was booked for making casteist remarks against a female lawyer in the parking lot of the district courts in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on October 7. (iStock)
Bassi was booked for making casteist remarks against a female lawyer in the parking lot of the district courts in Sector 43 on October 7. He has also been booked in a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder following death of advocate Neeraj Hans, 41, on the court premises the same day.

The police had registered three separate FIRs following Hans’ death.

In her complaint, the female lawyer had alleged that on October 7, she and a colleague went to retrieve her scooter from the court complex parking, when Bassi and another lawyer approached them and started misbehaving with her. A third lawyer, with whom she was not on talking terms, arrived at the scene.

The complainant alleged that the two lawyers began arguing with her and her colleague. As Hans arrived at the scene and attempted to intervene, he was reportedly punched in the chest. Shortly after the incident, Hans complained of chest pain and was taken to a private hospital in Sector 34, before being referred to PGIMER, where he died.

