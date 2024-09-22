Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Court frames charges against 2 for killing Haryana cop

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 22, 2024 08:24 AM IST

The victim, Ajit Singh, was attacked while on way home after a 12-hour duty; he was found dead strangled with a cloth

A local court on Saturday framed charges against the two murder accused for killing a special police officer of Haryana on April 29 this year.

The two accused, who had come to Chandigarh by train and wanted to go to Patiala, had taken a lift from the cop. (HT File)
The accused are Jaswinder Singh, 22, and Rohan Singh, 19, both residents of Patiala.

The victim, Ajit Singh, was attacked while on way home after a 12-hour duty. He was found dead strangled with a cloth. A blood-laden stone and a sharp-edged weapon were found lying near the spot from where his body was recovered.

The two accused, who had come to Chandigarh by train and wanted to go to Patiala, had taken a lift from Singh. A sudden provocation on the way led to a violent scuffle between the duo and the cop following which the two killed Singh.

Later, the police arrested the two on murder charges.

