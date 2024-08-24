Chandigarh court frames charges against Lawrence Bishnoi in 2011 assault case

Thirteen years after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was booked for assault in 2011, a local court has framed charges against him. Bishnoi was armed with a pistol and his accomplices were carrying swords, the complainant had alleged. (HT File Photo for representation)

The case was registered against Bishnoi and another accused on the complaint of former chairman of Haryana Students’ Association (HSA) Harpreet Singh Grewal.

Grewal had alleged that Bishnoi, the then president of Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) came to his house in Sector 40 around 8.45 pm along with four-five persons on June 29, 2011. All of the assailants, who had their faces covered, attacked Grewal and his friends. Bishnoi was armed with a pistol and his accomplices were carrying swords, the complainant had alleged. One of the accused hit Grewal with a sword and he was injured. His friends Sikander and Manjinder were also attacked with swords.

After assaulting them, the accused left while issuing threats to kill them.

Grewal said earlier in the day, Bishnoi had an altercation with some members of PUSU in DAV College, Sector 10. At that time, he was sitting with the PUSU members, which did not go down well with Bishnoi.

On his complaint, the accused were arrested and a case was registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 452, 323, 325 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act.

The court has framed charges under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 325 and 506 of the IPC against Bishnoi. The next hearing of the case is on September 18.