Chandigarh court frames charges against three in 2013 Audi-Tavera killer crash
A district court has framed charges against three men and discharged two others in the July 2013 Audi-Tavera accident case that claimed three lives.
The court of additional sessions judge Rajeev Goyal charged Rajat Kapoor, Trivikram Singh Toor and Gurpreet Singh under Sections 279 (rash driving), 357 (assault or criminal force in attempt wrongfully to confine a person), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 Part 2 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.
Rajat, 36, a businessman and son of an industrialist, is a resident of Sector 4, Panchkula; Trivikram, 29, is from Phase 10, Mohali; and Gurpreet, 36, is a trader from Kharar. Rajat was driving the Audi Q7 that had hit the Chevrolet Tavera on the night of July 22, 2013, while the other two were travelling with him.
Two accused, Prabhjit Zira and Harsimranjit Singh, both aged 35, who were also in the Audi, were discharged after their defence counsel, Terminder Singh, argued that they had been falsely implicated and there was no evidence against them.
The prosecution will present evidence on the next date of hearing on March 10.
The case
On the night of July 22, 2013, four students from Ghaziabad were travelling in a Chevrolet Tavera after a sojourn to Dharampur, Himachal Pradesh. They were on their way to the Sector-17 ISBT to catch a bus to Delhi. As they reached the road dividing Sectors 17/18, Harsimranjit’s Audi Q7 crossed the divider and hit the Tavera, killing two students and the driver on the spot.
The driver, Hast Bahadur, 34, was a resident of Dharampur. The students killed were Sahil Juneja, 22, and Kuldeep Singh, 19. Sahil was pursuing BBA and Kuldeep was an engineering student.
