IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh court frames charges against three in 2013 Audi-Tavera killer crash
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chandigarh court frames charges against three in 2013 Audi-Tavera killer crash

The accident had claimed the lives of two students from Ghazibad and a taxi driver from Himachal Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:59 AM IST

A district court has framed charges against three men and discharged two others in the July 2013 Audi-Tavera accident case that claimed three lives.

The court of additional sessions judge Rajeev Goyal charged Rajat Kapoor, Trivikram Singh Toor and Gurpreet Singh under Sections 279 (rash driving), 357 (assault or criminal force in attempt wrongfully to confine a person), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 Part 2 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Rajat, 36, a businessman and son of an industrialist, is a resident of Sector 4, Panchkula; Trivikram, 29, is from Phase 10, Mohali; and Gurpreet, 36, is a trader from Kharar. Rajat was driving the Audi Q7 that had hit the Chevrolet Tavera on the night of July 22, 2013, while the other two were travelling with him.

Two accused, Prabhjit Zira and Harsimranjit Singh, both aged 35, who were also in the Audi, were discharged after their defence counsel, Terminder Singh, argued that they had been falsely implicated and there was no evidence against them.

The prosecution will present evidence on the next date of hearing on March 10.

The case

On the night of July 22, 2013, four students from Ghaziabad were travelling in a Chevrolet Tavera after a sojourn to Dharampur, Himachal Pradesh. They were on their way to the Sector-17 ISBT to catch a bus to Delhi. As they reached the road dividing Sectors 17/18, Harsimranjit’s Audi Q7 crossed the divider and hit the Tavera, killing two students and the driver on the spot.

The driver, Hast Bahadur, 34, was a resident of Dharampur. The students killed were Sahil Juneja, 22, and Kuldeep Singh, 19. Sahil was pursuing BBA and Kuldeep was an engineering student.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Fatalities linked to coronavirus have almost been halved; only 17 deaths reported this month. (Representational picture)
Fatalities linked to coronavirus have almost been halved; only 17 deaths reported this month. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s active Covid-19 cases remain below 1% for 10 days in a row

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Only 232 cases have been reported in the past one week, even though the testing levels have remained largely constant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chandigarh court frames charges against three in 2013 Audi-Tavera killer crash

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The accident had claimed the lives of two students from Ghazibad and a taxi driver from Himachal Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

2011 riot case: Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary, 14 others jailed for 3 years

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:55 AM IST
In May 2011, MLA Pradeep Chaudhary was part of an unruly mob that had set two govt vehicles on fire in a Solan village
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Petrol prices breach 83 per litre in UT for the first time

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:46 PM IST
In the past 28 days, the petrol rates in Chandigarh have risen by 2.75, while diesel prices have gone up by 85 paise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni addressing farmers protesting the new farm laws. (HT file photo)
Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni addressing farmers protesting the new farm laws. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Political ambition fuels Charuni’s rise as Haryana farmer leader

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:51 PM IST
He contested the 2019 assembly elections from Ladwa as an independent candidate but finished a poor eighth and forfeited his security deposit, getting less than 1% of the 1.37 lakh votes polled
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters at the Red Fort on Republic Day. A political blame game has broken out over the siege at the national monument. (Reuters file photo)
Protesters at the Red Fort on Republic Day. A political blame game has broken out over the siege at the national monument. (Reuters file photo)
chandigarh news

Javadekar trying to shift Red Fort blame on Congress: Amarinder

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday hit out at Union minister Prakash Javadekar over his “disgraceful and desperate” attempt to shift the blame for the Red Fort violence on the Congress
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has pointed out that J&K was a part of Punjab during the era of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, with Punjabi one of the vernacular languages of the region. (HT file photo)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has pointed out that J&K was a part of Punjab during the era of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, with Punjabi one of the vernacular languages of the region. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Amarinder writes to PM to include Punjabi in J&K Official Languages Act

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Under the J&K Languages Bill, 2020, passed by both Houses of Parliament in September, Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi were included in addition to the existing Urdu and English
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers in front of the Red Fort and hoist the Khalsa flag during the protest against the Centre’s farm laws on Republic Day. (Reuters file photo)
Farmers in front of the Red Fort and hoist the Khalsa flag during the protest against the Centre’s farm laws on Republic Day. (Reuters file photo)
chandigarh news

Deep Sidhu surfaces on Facebook, objects to being called traitor

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:45 AM IST
In live video at 2am on Thursday, Sidhu said farm leaders calling him 'gaddar' for derailing the agitation are doing govt’s bidding; rather, they should have backed Red Fort protesters
READ FULL STORY
Close
Damaged security screening stations at Red Fort, a day after the violence in the Capital. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Damaged security screening stations at Red Fort, a day after the violence in the Capital. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

Actor, ex-gangster at centre of farmers’ ire

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:36 AM IST
  • The farmers accused the two of taking control of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha stage on Monday evening, and pushing farmers to march onto the Outer Ring Road rather than the route decided with the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out of a total target of 4,895, so far only 2,464 persons have been vaccinated in Chandigarh. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Out of a total target of 4,895, so far only 2,464 persons have been vaccinated in Chandigarh. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Improper staff utilisation a concern during vax drive in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Due to poor response, staff capacity is not being fully utilised; health dept’s request to increase number of beneficiaries turned down by Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
Panjab University to hold MPhil, PhD entrance tests on March 7
Panjab University to hold MPhil, PhD entrance tests on March 7
chandigarh news

Panjab University to hold MPhil, PhD entrance tests on March 7

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:20 AM IST
After putting it on hold last year due to the pandemic, Panjab University (PU) has decided to conduct entrance tests for MPhil and PhD programmes on March 7 in physical mode
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since the MC took over the event in 2012, this is the first time it has been cancelled. (HT file photo)
Since the MC took over the event in 2012, this is the first time it has been cancelled. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

No Rose Festival in Chandigarh this year

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:17 AM IST
The decision was taken in the MC’s General House meeting where most of the councillors raised their concern over the event, which generally draws huge crowds
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers remove tents from a protest site at the Ghazipur border on Wednesday.(Sakib Ali/HT Photos)
Farmers remove tents from a protest site at the Ghazipur border on Wednesday.(Sakib Ali/HT Photos)
india news

Punjab villages sombre after clash, still back stir

By Navrajdeep Singh, Avtar Singh, Mohit Khanna, Anil Sharma, Hindustan Times, Tarn Taran/patiala/sangrur/ludhiana
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Across Punjab’s hinterlands — especially in the home villages of senior farm leaders — there was disappointment over the violence that farm protesters unleashed when they broke through barricades, clashed violently with police, ran riot on the Capital’s streets and stormed the Red Fort, hoisting the Nishan Sahib, the flag of the Sikhs, on its ramparts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
851 vaccinated against Covid in Chandigarh tricity
851 vaccinated against Covid in Chandigarh tricity
chandigarh news

851 vaccinated against Covid in Chandigarh tricity

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Meanwhile, the tricity recorded 77 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday while a lone death was reported from Mohali
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajni Bector, 80, is an alumna of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Rajni Bector, 80, is an alumna of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

My phone hasn’t stopped ringing, says Rajni Bector after winning Padma Shri

By Aneesha Sareen Kumar, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Ever since the news of her being honoured with the Padma Shri broke, Rajni Bector’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP