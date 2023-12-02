Chandigarh Crafts mela gives peek into India’s rich cultural diversity

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday inaugurated the 13th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela at Kalagram that will continue till December 10. Artistes performing during the inauguration of the 13th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela at Kalagram, Manimajra, on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Organised by the UT department of cultural affairs in collaboration with North Zone Cultural Centre, the theme of the 10-day fair is “Mera Mati Mera Desh”.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The tastefully designed, Nagaland-themed entrance to the fair, transported visitors to the enchanting land of wonders. The main stage, adorned with ethnic craftsmanship, further immersed attendees in the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland. The festivities highlighted the unique identity of Nagaland, celebrating its rich history and traditions.

Veswuzo Phesao and his group from Dimapur enchanted the audience with traditional Tati singing, along with a soulful rendition of the Hindi song “Jane Wallon Zara.”

Featuring approximately 1,000 folk artistes from various states and around 200 craft stalls, offering exquisite handicrafts, the fair is designed to be a vibrant celebration of India’s diverse cultural tapestry.