Chandigarh cyber cops nab 3 women from New Delhi in credit card fraud scam

Three women defrauding unsuspecting persons of their hard-earned money through credit card scams were nabbed from New Delhi, officials of the Chandigarh cyber wing revealed. During the course of the investigation, cops followed the digital trail to Ashok Nagar and Uttam Nagar areas of Delhi and eventually nabbed the accused in a raid at Tilak Nagar, West Delhi. (HT File)

The women, identified as Pratima Sharma, 18, Roshni, daughter of Ram Shankar, and Juhi Sethi, 27, all residents of New Delhi were arrested under Sections 419 (cheating by personation)/ 318 (4) (cheating), 336 (3)/338 (forgery), 340(2) (fraudulent or dishonest use of a forged document or electronic record as genuine) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on December 26.

As per the police, the accused used to contact potential victims, claiming to be representatives of reputed banks and credit card companies. They would offer to convert their existing credit cards into American Express cards, with enhancement of credit limits. To complete the so-called process, the accused used to send malicious links disguised as Google Forms. Once the victims clicked on the link, the accused gained unauthorised access to their mobile phone and used it to siphon off money from their accounts.

A resident of Sector 45, Chandigarh, was one of their victims. He was duped of ₹1.73 lakh, which was fraudulently debited from his SBI credit card after his phone was compromised.

During the raid, cops recovered 28 mobile phones, 82 SIM cards, 55 ATM cards, eight dongles, 27 landline phones and wireless transmitters. Passbooks, cheque books, notebooks and other documents were also seized. Cops revealed that the seized mobile phones contained extensive databases of customers, including names, addresses and mobile numbers. Further investigation is on to identify if more people are involved in the scam, they added.