Chandigarh | DGP proposes re-employment cell for police personnel
With an aim to provide re-employment to Chandigarh police personnel, the director general of police (DGP) presented a proposal for setting up a re-employment cell.
DGP Praveer Ranjan, shared the proposal during a welfare function organised to honour the police personnel who retired from service after attaining the age of superannuation at the police headquarters, Sector 9.
The proposal suggested the setting up of a data bank that would have details of retired employees, which could be uploaded to the Chandigarh police website. The idea behind creating a data bank of retired employees was to have a fall back in case of emergencies as well as providing opportunities to policemen to pursue work after superannuation.
“The retiree’s data would be uploaded on the official website of Chandigarh police, so that we can use their services somewhere in future. In case any company/MNC reaches out for police technical staff, we can provide them with our manpower of retired police officials,” he said, while sharing his proposal for putting together the re-employment cell.
Sources said the re-employment cell would create a database of all the retired police officers, with a senior official adding, “The data base would include details like the expertise of the retired employee, his places of posting. There are employees who are good at generating information on the basis of the human resources network, others are good at technical assistance and this expertise can be put to use.”
“Many of the retired employees are fit to work and thus would be re-employed as per the abilities and laid rules of re-employment of Chandigarh administration. This data would then be used to utilise the services of the retired employees not just by the department but also some private companies as this would be a ready database,” the official added.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.