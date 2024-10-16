Menu Explore
Chandigarh: District court advocates on 3-day strike from October 16

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 16, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Advocates at the district court have decided to suspend work for three days from Wednesday to protest against alleged police inaction in the murder of former District Bar Association (DBA) secretary Neeraj Hans on October 7.

The three cross-FIRs were registered following the death of Hans, 41, who lost his life allegedly after being punched in the chest during an argument with fellow advocates in the parking lot of the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

During the DBA meeting on Tuesday, it was discussed that three cross-FIRs had been registered in the case, but no concrete action had been taken so far by the police, including no arrest.

The three cross-FIRs were registered following the death of Hans, 41, who lost his life allegedly after being punched in the chest during an argument with fellow advocates in the parking lot of the District Courts Complex in Sector 43. Hans was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed after some time.

