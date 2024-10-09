‘Punched’ in chest, advocate dies; Chandigarh Bar body’s ex-prez booked

Three cross-FIRs have been registered in connection with the death of a 41-year-old advocate who lost his life allegedly after being punched in the chest at the parking lot of the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 on Monday evening. Three cross-FIRs have been filed in connection with the case. (HT)

A former president of the District Bar Association has been booked in connection with the death. Victim Neeraj Hans was rushed to PGIMER, where he succumbed early Tuesday morning. The exact reason behind the altercation between them has yet to be ascertained.

The first FIR was lodged under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons with common intention) of the BNS on the complaint of victim’s brother Hardeep Hans, a resident of Sector 61, Chandigarh. He blamed advocate Ravinder Singh, also known as Jolly, along with two other advocates — Gurpreet Singh Gopa and Satish Mor — for Neeraj’s death.

According to the complaint, after Ravinder “punched” Neeraj, the latter began experiencing chest pain and discomfort, prompting his immediate admission to the PGIMER. The immediate cause of death was chest pain and antecedent cause was heart attack like chest pressure. However, the manner of death is to be disclosed by doctors.

The second FIR was filed on the complaint of Ravinder under Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt with the intent to cause harm) of the BNS. Ravinder accused advocates Bharti and Navdeep Sandhu of conspiring against him. Ravinder alleged Bharti and Sandhu physically assaulted him, leading to a dispute that escalated the tensions between the parties involved.

The third FIR was lodged on the complaint of advocate Bharti who accused Ravinder of physically assaulting her. Sections 74 (assault against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 351(2) of the BNS have been slapped.

The Chandigarh Police have initiated investigations and are waiting for the post-mortem report. CCTV footage from the district courts’ parking area is being examined to corroborate the claims made by the parties.