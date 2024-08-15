Chandigarh: Docs to stage silent protest on I-Day over Kolkata medic’s rape-murder

Demanding justice for the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, the indefinite strike of resident doctors continued on the third consecutive day on Wednesday. PGIMER’s Association of Resident Doctors staging a protest at Sector-17 plaza in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

More than 1,200 resident doctors staged a protest on the PGIMER campus, carrying placards and chanting slogans demanding justice, and the death penalty for the accused. The doctors organised a rally on the campus, vocally expressing their demands.

The resident doctors will continue with their strike on Thursday as well as they will stage a silent protest with the national flag on Independence Day. The doctors are on indefinite strike from August 12 onwards in solidarity with the unified nationwide response to the tragic and brutal incident.

Patients continue to suffer

On Wednesday, academic activities, elective surgeries, OPDs, wards and OT services remained affected. However, the emergency services and ICU were functional as usual. The premier health institute has a daily footfall of around 10,000 patients in various OPDs.

According to hospital records, 5,158 follow-up patients were registered in various OPD departments from 8 am to 9.30 am but no new patients were registered for OPD services. In emergency & trauma OPD, 178 patients were registered.

Similarly, there were 75 indoor admissions, 71 surgeries, 19 cath procedures, 44 endoscopies, two deliveries, 147 day-care chemotherapy and 43,081 lab investigations done on Wednesday.

In the past three days due to the ongoing strike, the patient number in OPD has dropped to half as only follow-up patients are being attended by faculty. The strike by resident doctors has somehow added to the pain of patients coming from different states of northern India.

ARD opposes FORDA’s decision to call off strike

PGIMER’s ARD on Wednesday opposed the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Associations’ (FORDA) decision to call off the nationwide protest on Tuesday after receiving assurances from Union health minister JP Nadda.

ARD, in a statement, said they have called off the strike based solely on verbal assurances regarding the Central Protection Act (CPA). It is widely known that similar verbal promises have been made in the past, only to be forgotten and never implemented,” the statement read. ARD president Dr Hariharan A said, “We firmly oppose FORDA’s decision and urge all resident doctors associations across the nation to stay united in the fight until our demands are met.”

Demonstration at Sector-17 plaza

ARD also held a public awareness event at Sector -17 plaza on Wednesday evening. Around 800 residents from PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 gathered to form a human chain. A role play demonstrating the current situation was also organised. Indian Medical Association (IMA) Chandigarh officials also participated and extended support to the protesting residents.

Strike at Phase-6 civil hospital

On Wednesday, medical professionals, including doctors, nursing and paramedical staff of the civil hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, also on strike in solidarity, demanding justice. The OPDs remained suspended, while emergency services were uninterrupted.

Dr Ashwani Kumar Gupta, president faculty association of Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, said, “We are protesting against the highly unfortunate incident that took place in Kolkata with young medical professional. We demand to enhance the security of hospitals, installation of more CCTV cameras, more security guards to control violent incidents, alarm system for females and other security measures so that the staff feel safe working in the hospital.”