Chandigarh: Duo on bike snatches chain from morning walker in Sector 42

A morning walk turned into a harrowing experience for a 40-year-old homemaker when two unidentified motorcycle-borne snatchers targeted her near Kajheri Chowk in Sector 42 on Saturday morning.

The complainant, Neha Kher, a resident of Sector 42-C, told the police that the incident occurred around 7.40 am when she was walking along the cycling track from Kajheri Chowk towards the 42/43 small chowk. Two men on a black motorcycle approached her from behind and snatched her gold chain.

In the scuffle, her gold locket fell on the spot. Shocked and shaken, she did not immediately call the police and instead returned home. It was only after she narrated the ordeal to her husband that the couple approached Police Station-36 to lodge a formal complaint.

In her statement, Neha said, “I was in complete shock and unable to react at that time. I did not note down the registration number of the motorcycle. However, I can identify the culprits if they come in front of me.”

Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station-36 against two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants. Since the beginning of August, as many as five snatching cases have been reported in the city.