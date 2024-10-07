Chandigarh: Duo snatches wallet from EMI recovery agent

Two scooter-borne men snatched a wallet containing ₹10,000 in cash and important documents from an EMI recovery agent near Dhanas Lake on Saturday evening, said police.The victim, Sanjay Kumar, 40, a resident of Dadumajra Colony, who works for IDFC Bank, told police that he was on his way back home from Khudda Jassu village around 7.30 pm.Meanwhile, two men on a Honda Activa approached his motorcycle from behind. Knocking him off his two-wheeler, the duo snatched his wallet containing cash and documents, and fled the scene.A case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on Sanjay’s complaint at the Sector 11 police station.