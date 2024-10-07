Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Duo snatches wallet from EMI recovery agent

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 07, 2024 01:15 PM IST

The victim, Sanjay Kumar, 40, of DMC Colony, was on his way to home from Khudda Jassu village around 7.30 pm, when the incident happened

Two scooter-borne men snatched a wallet containing 10,000 in cash and important documents from an EMI recovery agent near Dhanas Lake on Saturday evening, said police.

A case under Section 304 (snatching) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. (iStock)
A case under Section 304 (snatching) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. (iStock)

The victim, Sanjay Kumar, 40, a resident of Dadumajra Colony, who works for IDFC Bank, told police that he was on his way back home from Khudda Jassu village around 7.30 pm.

Meanwhile, two men on a Honda Activa approached his motorcycle from behind. Knocking him off his two-wheeler, the duo snatched his wallet containing cash and documents, and fled the scene.

A case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on Sanjay’s complaint at the Sector 11 police station.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On