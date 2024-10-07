Chandigarh: Duo snatches wallet from EMI recovery agent

Two scooter-borne men snatched a wallet containing ₹10,000 in cash and important documents from an EMI recovery agent near Dhanas Lake on Saturday evening, said police. A case under Section 304 (snatching) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. (iStock)

The victim, Sanjay Kumar, 40, a resident of Dadumajra Colony, who works for IDFC Bank, told police that he was on his way back home from Khudda Jassu village around 7.30 pm.

Meanwhile, two men on a Honda Activa approached his motorcycle from behind. Knocking him off his two-wheeler, the duo snatched his wallet containing cash and documents, and fled the scene.

A case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on Sanjay’s complaint at the Sector 11 police station.