Chandigarh: E-auction of fancy numbers of ‘CH01-CZ’ series starts from May 10

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has invited applications for the e-auction of the new registration series “CH01-CZ” as well as for leftover fancy registration numbers from the previous series. Vehicle owners can register on the national transport website https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy to obtain their unique acknowledgment number (UAN). The link is also available on the Chandigarh transport department’s website: www.chdtransport.gov.in. (HT Photo)

The registration will be open from May 10 to May 17 (until 5 pm), and e-bidding will be conducted from May 18 (10 am) to May 20 (5 pm).

The leftover numbers available for auction are from the series: “CH01-CY”, “CH01-CX”, “CH01-CW”, “CH01-CV”, “CH01-CU”, “CH01-CT”, “CH01-CS”, “CH01-CR”, “CH01-CQ”, “CH01-CP”, “CH01-CN”, “CH01-CM”, “CH01-CL”, “CH01-CK”, “CH01-CJ”, “CH01-CG”, “CH01-CF”, “CH01-CD”, “CH01-CC”, “CH01-CB”, “CH01-CA”, “CH01-BZ”, “CH01-BY”, “CH01-BW”, “CH01-BX”, “CH01-BV”, “CH01-BT”, “CH01-BR”, “CH01-BP”, “CH01-BN”, “CH01-BM”, “CH01-BL”, and “CH01-BJ”.

After obtaining the UAN, the applicant must deposit the registration fee to participate in the e-auction, along with the reserve price of the chosen special registration number.

Only owners of vehicles purchased with a Chandigarh address are eligible to participate in the e-auction. Submission of an Aadhaar Card and valid Chandigarh address proof is mandatory.

Details regarding the registration fee, reserve prices for each special number, the list of available leftover numbers, the online auction procedure, and the terms and conditions for the e-auction are available on the Chandigarh transport department’s website.

For further information or queries, one can contact 0172-2700341 or visit the inquiry counter at the office of the Registering and Licensing Authority, Chandigarh.