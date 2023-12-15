close_game
Chandigarh: E-auction of fancy vehicle numbers from December 20

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 15, 2023 09:08 AM IST

Applicants can register on https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy from December 13 till 5 pm on December 19 and obtain the Unique Acknowledgement Number (UAN)

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has invited bids for the e-auction of new series “CH01-CT” and left-over fancy/special registration numbers of previous series.

Owners of only vehicles purchased at Chandigarh address are allowed to participate in the e-auction. (HT FILE)
Thereafter, bidding will be held from 10 am December 20 till 5 pm on December 22.

Re-auction will be held for the left-over numbers from the series CH01-CS, CH01-CR, CH01-CQ, CH01-CP, CH01-CN, CH01-CM, CH01-CL, CH01-CK, CH01-CJ, CH01-CG, CH01-CF, CH01-CE, CH01-CD, CH01-CC, CH01-CB, CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BW, CH01-BX, CH01-BV, CH01-BT, CH01-BS, CH01-BR, CH01-BP, CH01-BN, CH01-BM, CH01-BL, CH01-BK, CH01-BJ and CH01-BH series.

Owners of only vehicles purchased at Chandigarh address are allowed to participate in the e-auction. Sale letter (Form Number 21), Aadhaar card and Chandigarh address proof are mandatory for participation.

After getting the UAN, the vehicle owner will have to deposit the fee for registration to participate in the e-auction and the reserve price amount of the special/choice registration numbers in the office of the RLA.

