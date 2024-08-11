Chandigarh education dept allots 2,061 Class 11 seats in second counselling

The UT education department on Saturday allotted 2,061 seats following the second round of counselling for Class 11 admissions to government schools. As many as 96% of seats were filled during the first round, leaving minimal chances for the additional counselling rounds. (HT Photo)

UT education department received 4,482 entries from students of government and other schools. Following the second round of counselling, 114 seats were allocated to students of government schools, 217 to others, 1,416 to migration cases (government) and 314 to migration cases (others).

As many as 96% of seats were filled during the first round, leaving minimal chances for the additional counselling rounds. In the first round, 2,066 seats were allotted to government school students, while 611 seats were allotted to others.

The last date to submit documents for verification for the second counselling round is August 13. Since all seats were not allotted after second counselling, another round of counselling will also be scheduled.

For the third round, the date of opening of forms for Class 10 pass-outs of both government and other schools is August 21, whereas the last date for form submission is August 26. Online verification of documents will be conducted on August 28 and allocation of school and stream will be held on August 30.

A total of 15,699 students applied for Class 11 seats, with 13,875 seats available.