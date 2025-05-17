Chandigarh embarks on ‘Mission 100’ to improve govt schools’ result in board exams

Following Chandigarh’s poorer show in comparison to the rest of the region in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 exams, the UT education department has launched “Mission 100” to improve the academic performance of students enrolled in government schools after analysing the results. Key objectives include aiming for 100% student attendance, 100% pass result and teacher accountability and training. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The main objective of the mission is to achieve 100% performance in various academic and administrative targets across government schools. Key objectives include aiming for 100% student attendance, 100% pass result and teacher accountability and training.

The focus areas include improving academic performance percentages in board classes, providing remedial support to underperforming students, and regularly monitoring, evaluating and tracking students’ academic progress.

The department will also hold monthly reviews and school performance analysis using a digital platform. Teachers will have to take accountability of the students’ performances. To increase parental engagement, the department also aims to strengthen school management committees (SMCs).

A parent-teacher meeting to review the Class 10 and 12 board results of students who got placed in the compartment category will also be organised. All schools will ensure that extra classes are held. The district education officer will prepare an analysis of Class 10 and 12 board results, highlighting the students who have passed, got a compartment, and failed. This detailed report will include the demography, subject constraint and other shortcomings, if any, at the school level. Such constraints shall be removed on priority.

Prerna Puri, UT education secretary, will visit a government school each Friday, meet 10 principals on midday meal lunch, and monitor educational practices and teaching methodologies. The first meeting was held at Government Model High School, Sector 12, on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, Puri said there is no question as to why students of government schools should fail or have a compartment in the board exam results. She added that the principals and teachers will have to be held accountable for any lapses leading to students’ failure in the board exams. Due credit will be given to those whose students are high achievers.

Puri added that a meeting with all the principals will be held shortly to review the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams. The teachers who have maximum students under the compartment category will be required to explain their position.

The UT education secretary has directed the department to constitute subject-wise committees under the principals who have specialised in a subject to prepare comprehensive and special learning material for the board classes by Monday. This material will be ready before the end of the summer vacations so that it can be distributed to the children when they come for their classes.

The department will also felicitate toppers and schools who performed well.