Chandigarh emerges on the top in State Energy Efficiency Index 2023

The Chandigarh administration has bagged the prestigious first prize in Group 4 category of State Energy Efficiency Index 2023 for the second year in a row for its strong commitment to eco-friendly practices for a more energy conscious future. President Droupadi Murmu presenting the award to Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, secretary, finance/engineering, UT, and CB Ojha, chief engineer, engineering department, UT, at a function held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. (HT)

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, secretary, finance/engineering, UT, and CB Ojha, chief engineer, engineering department, UT, at a function held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Thursday.

The State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) is a measurement tool used to assess and compare the annual energy efficiency performance of different states/UTs.

The index has been developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in collaboration with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE).

Every year, BEE organises the National Energy Conservation Awards function at New Delhi to felicitate the winners selected by the award committee under the Union ministry of power on National Energy Conservation Day, celebrated worldwide on December 14.

SEEI assesses various factors, including energy consumption patterns, energy production, energy-saving policies and initiatives, renewable energy usage, infrastructure and overall energy efficiency practices within a given state, specifically in building, industry, transport, municipal and the cross sector.

Annually, BEE categorises all states/UTs into four categories based on their Total Final Energy Consumption (TFEC) to enable a rational peer comparison.

Ultimately, the overarching goal of SEEI is to drive a shift towards a more sustainable and efficient energy landscape. It aims to harness the collective effort of states towards optimising energy consumption, reducing waste, promoting renewable energy adoption and mitigating environmental impacts, contributing to a more resilient and environmentally conscious society.

Also, the objectives underscore the role of SEEI in not only assessing energy efficiency but also in driving states towards practices that significantly reduce their carbon footprints, mitigating climate change and fostering a more environmentally conscious approach to energy consumption and production.