Chandigarh: Families carry forward the spirit of Ramlila in tricity

Beyond recycled costumes, freshly added scenes and different stagecrafts, it’s the dedication of families-fathers, sons, mothers and daughters–that truly keeps the spirit of Ramlilas alive in the tricity. Ekta Nagpal (extreme right) with her mother Pushpa Juneja and her daughter Janvi Nagpal during the rehearsal of all-women Ramlila, scheduled to start on September 22 in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

At Shri Ashwani Bal Dramatic Club, Sector 30, the Sharma family has been part of Ramlila for over three decades. The foundation was laid by Bhawani Dutt Sharma, a primary committee member since 1990. His three sons-Parkash Sharma, Harish Sharma and Mohan Sharma–carried it forward with equal passion.

Parkash has been handling the committee affairs since 2002, while Harish and Mohan have performed as mantris in the Vanar Sena. The next generation, Aditya Sharma, now takes on prominent roles like Kaushalya and Kekayi. “Carrying forward my grandfather’s legacy is my way of preserving our Indian culture–especially among Gen Z under the influence of Western trends. Ramlila gives me the perfect platform to keep our traditions alive, again and again”, said Aditya, who is also the general secretary of the club.

In Panchkula, this seamless continuity is best exemplified by ‘Jaddon Se Juddo’, which is celebrating its fourth year of hosting an all women Ramlila at Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula. The initiative stands out as a rare example of women led participation. The team includes three generations: Pushpa Juneja, revered as Guru Mata and the guiding force; Ekta Nagpal, the founder and host driving the production; and Janvi Nagpal, Ekta’s daughter, who plays the role of Hanuman along with other smaller roles on stage.

“I’ve always been a devotee of Hanuman bhagwan and this role feels deeply personal to me. My mother has trained me well to channel his leadership qualities and fearlessness into my performance”, said Janvi. The cast has also featured Usha Dubey as Guru Mata whose legacy gets carried on by her daughter Aabha Shukla as Lord Ram and her 17-year-old granddaughter Ananya Shukla as Vedvati. Together, they challenge convention while keeping tradition alive.

This year, the production will be staged as a digital light and sound show in an indoor setting at the Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5, Panchkula on September 22. Taking the performance global, 10 major digital platforms including Jio, YouTube, Tata Play and Google TV will be live streaming the Ramlila.

At Sector 29’s Ordnance Club, the tradition spans three generations. SS Sharma had played the role of Dashrath for decades earning respect for his unwavering dedication. His son, Jyoti Bhardwaj, who is the longest serving Ram in Chandigarh, has this year embraced the role of Ravan. Jyoti’s son, Chirayrau, an MPA student, once portrayed roles like Laxman and Meghnath, now manages the technical aspects such as light and sound.

The 21-year-old shared, “I’ve always loved playing different characters in Ramlila, but over the years I’ve come to realise how crucial the work behind the curtains is. Without the right lighting, sound and coordination, the entire performance could falter. Being able to support the show in this way has given me a deeper appreciation for every detail that my family has spent their lives working for.”

At Sector-17 Parade Ground, the Bagga family’s association with Ramlila spans over six decades. It began with Sohan Lal Bagga, who played Ram in 1961, followed by his son Rajinder Bagga, who also took on the role of Ram for many years. Today, his grandson Gaurav Bagga continues the tradition by portraying Ram in this year’s performance.

Adding a touching dimension to the legacy, the family’s fourth generation has also joined in-Gaurvik Bagga, Gaurav’s eight month old son, who is being introduced as the newborn Ram. Their long standing contribution is a testament to how passion for Ramlila is lovingly passed on through generations.