Chandigarh: Field trial for global assessment in schools moved

A field trial for Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) which was scheduled to be held between September 15 and September 18 was postponed on Tuesday as per directions received from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). It hasn’t been announced when the trial will now be held.

Confirming this, UT director of school education Palika Arora, said, “The trial was to be held by the CBSE. However, no reason has been given for why it was postponed one day before it was set to start.”

Conducted by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, PISA is a global assessment that measures 15-year-old students’ reading, mathematics, and science literacy as they near the end of compulsory schooling.

It is held every three years and students from government schools in Chandigarh will represent India in the next test to be held in 2022, which was postponed by a year due to the pandemic.

The field trial was to be organised to check the preparation of the students and assess whether online classes for the past year and a half have been adequate for them.

As per sources, the schools where the trial would have been held weren’t announced in advance to get an objective assessment.

It is likely to be held in the coming days. For the trial, a sample size of 1,710 students has been selected. This includes 1,125 students from 25 English medium schools and 585 from 13 Hindi medium schools. Students born between February 1, 2005 and May 31, 2007 will be eligible to sit for this exam.