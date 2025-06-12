Chandigarh: FIR registered year after ENA theft from sealed plant

A case has been registered in connection with last year’s theft of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) and some items from a sealed bottling plant in Phase 1 industrial area, Chandigarh, police said. An FIR has been registered under Section 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Industrial Area police station.

The UT excise and taxation department had sealed the bottling plant of Sancheti Packaging Private Limited, leased to Nayyar Alcobrew Pvt Ltd, after the licence of the former was cancelled on February 4, 2023. An employee of the Punjab Ex Servicemen Corporation posted there reported a theft of 60 bottles (180 ml each) of alcohol, including 39 of 555 Gold Whiskey and 21 of Joshila Santra country liquor, on April 2, 2024, following which an FIR was registered.

Later, a team of excise officials found that locks and seals of all doors, vats and ENA storage were broken and the stock was found short. Motors, conveyor belts, wires, ACs, monitors and other machinery were also missing. Fresh locks were placed.

Excise officials said a letter was sent to the SHO on April 26, 2024, for action. Later, a letter dated May 10, 2024, was sent to the SSP, seeking directions to the SHO for registration of an FIR.

On July 29 last year, Amandeep Dutt from the excise department, who was made officer in-charge of the plant, checked it and found that there was no stock left in the tanks.

Finally, an FIR has been registered under Section 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Industrial Area police station. The accused are yet to be arrested, police said.