Chandigarh: First zero contrast TAVR procedure performed at PGI

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 03, 2024 08:36 AM IST

PGI’s official spokesperson stated that the procedure was done without using any contrast dye, which is typically needed but can be harmful to kidneys; the patient recovered without any complications

In a first of its kind procedure in north India, Zero Contrast Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) was successfully performed on a 63-year-old man with severe heart and kidney problems at PGIMER this week.

The patient was suffering from severe aortic stenosis (narrowing of the heart valve), low heart function, kidney issues, severe anaemia and a rare blood disorder. (HT file photo for representation)
The patient was suffering from severe aortic stenosis (narrowing of the heart valve), low heart function, kidney issues, severe anaemia and a rare blood disorder. (HT file photo for representation)

The patient was suffering from severe aortic stenosis (narrowing of the heart valve), low heart function, kidney issues, severe anaemia and a rare blood disorder.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He had been hospitalised multiple times due to heart failure and had even experienced life-threatening heart rhythms.

Due to his high surgical risk, doctors decided to perform a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) using a special self-expanding valve.

PGI’s official spokesperson stated that the procedure was done without using any contrast dye, which is typically needed but can be harmful to kidneys. The patient recovered without any complications.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: First zero contrast TAVR procedure performed at PGI
