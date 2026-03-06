Chandigarh: From accreditation to agitations, Renu Vig’s tenure at PU

With just three weeks left for Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Renu Vig’s tenure to end on March 28, the Centre has yet to issue an advertisement or announce a search committee for the post, fuelling speculation about a possible extension. Renu Vig assumed office as the Panjab University V-C in 2023. (HT File)

Vig, the first woman to hold the position in the university’s 140-year history, leaves behind a tenure marked by major academic milestones, such as achieving the coveted A++ accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), but also faced challenges such as prolonged campus unrest over governance issues and delay in Senate elections.

Fought through financial constraints

Appointed in 2023, Vig assumed office at a time when PU was grappling with financial constraints, faculty shortages and delayed statutory processes. One of the most notable achievements during her term came in August 2023 when the university secured its first-ever A++ accreditation from the NAAC, with a CGPA of 3.68 out of 4 – the highest in its history. The accreditation strengthened PU’s national standing and will remain valid until 2030.

“We implemented provisions of the National Education Policy 2020 and introduced a large number of skill enhancement and value-added courses to make learning more multidisciplinary and industry relevant,” she said. As part of the NEP framework, the university introduced a four-year undergraduate research programme and is planning to revise master’s curricula from the 2026-27 academic session.

The period also saw efforts to expand research collaboration and administrative digitisation. Among the initiatives was the establishment of PI RAHI (PU-IIT Ropar regional accelerator for holistic innovations), aimed at promoting industry partnerships and technology development. Vig said the administration is working to increase international student intake and strengthen industry-oriented research collaborations.

Protests & controversies

Despite these initiatives, much of Vig’s tenure was overshadowed by governance challenges, particularly the prolonged delay in holding Senate elections. The absence of an elected Senate – the university’s highest decision-making body, triggered months of protests throughout last year, with student groups and alumni demanding that the long pending elections be conducted. The agitation escalated in November 2025 when more than 5,000 protesters stormed the campus during a call for a university shutdown over the Senate issue.

The administration also faced criticism over a declaration included in certain student undertaking forms that said students would not organise or participate in protests without prior permission from the university and only at designated places. Student groups termed it an “anti protest affidavit”, which triggered fresh demonstrations, with the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council general secretary staging a hunger strike demanding its withdrawal. A senior faculty member, requesting anonymity, said, “The V-C may have been unproblematic in a social sense and maintained cordial relations across groups, but certain steps, such as the affidavit against student protests, appeared unnecessary, especially since she could have foreseen the ramifications, belonging to the region and the university herself.”

The V-C’s tenure also saw protests erupt over a range of other campus issues such as delays in the disbursal of Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) funds, demands for the implementation of OBC reservation in faculty recruitment, and for hike of stipend for students of the university’s dental institute.

Symbolic setbacks and missed opportunities

The tense campus atmosphere also led to setbacks for the university’s public image.The annual convocation was skipped by the Vice President of India, who serves as the university’s chancellor. The development came against the backdrop of protests in the previous year when students had burnt effigies of the then Vice President over the Senate issue. The new Vice President has yet to visit the campus since assuming office.

In another setback, the India International Science Festival, initially scheduled to be hosted at the university was shifted to Panchkula amid the volatile campus atmosphere, depriving PU of the opportunity to host one of the country’s largest science outreach events. Throughout the controversy, Vig maintained that the delay in Senate elections was beyond the university’s control, as the approval process rested with the Chancellor’s office at the Centre.

Student leaders, however, expressed disappointment over how the situation was handled. Archit Garg, former vice president of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council, said students had expected greater engagement from the administration during the protests. “A lot of initiatives took place on the surface-level, but we did not see deep institutional development. When the protests broke out, we expected the V-C to be more present. Instead, the university tried to restrict our right to protest through the affidavit,” Garg said.

Recruitment movement but staffing gaps persist

Faculty recruitment, which had remained largely stagnant for nearly a decade before Vig assumed office, saw some movement during her tenure with fresh advertisements issued for teaching posts. However, the university continues to function with a significant staffing gap. According to university data, PU currently has 617 permanent faculty members, alongside 444 guest faculty, 95 temporary teachers, four on contract and 23 part-time teachers, reflecting the continued reliance on non permanent staff across departments.

Infrastructure push

Another area where many on campus acknowledge visible progress during Vig’s tenure has been infrastructure, particularly the long delayed multipurpose auditorium project. Construction of the facility, whose foundation stone was laid nearly 17 years ago, is now nearing completion after remaining stalled for years. University officials said the project saw renewed administrative push during Vig’s tenure, with the V-C closely monitoring its progress. Once operational, the auditorium complex is expected to host major academic events, conferences and cultural programmes for not just the university but also UT.

Extension still under consideration

Former vice-chancellor Arun Grover said the absence of an advertisement for the post could indicate that the possibility of an extension is still under consideration. “An extension seems likely since no advertisement for the post has been issued yet. She has done a competent job and steered the university through a difficult period,” Grover said, adding that the change in the Vice President, who serves as the university’s chancellor, could also contribute to a delay in the decision.

Additional solicitor general and former senator Satyapal Jain confirmed that the matter is under consideration with the Centre. “There are divided opinions on the issue, and the final decision will be taken in just a few days,” Jain said. Another former senator, requesting anonymity, said the university could still see an advertisement for a new V-C before the end of Vig’s term. “The likelier situation, however, is that she could be given an interim extension until the Punjab elections next year,” the former fellow added.

Reflecting on her tenure, Vig described the period as challenging but constructive. “The situations were tough and challenging, but I believe I did my best. By personally negotiating with students on several occasions, I was able to develop a stronger bond with both students and faculty while maintaining neutrality,” she said.

