Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste

City residents will have to pay hefty fines if they don’t segregate waste at source from next month. The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15.

“The challan against defaulters was done randomly and it was not a regular exercise. Now we will take it up more stringently and enforce the segregation of waste,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.

It has been more than three years since the MC mandated the segregation of waste at the source. But, as per MC officials, the percentage of segregated waste is currently hovering around 65% to 70%.

Now, to push for greater compliance, the MC will start aggressive challan drive from July 15. The fine ranges from ₹232 to ₹11,576 per default depending upon the category of the unit.

There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste.

The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.

One of the reasons for City Beautiful slipping in the Swachhta rankings was its poor segregation record. The dysfunctional solid waste processing plant is the among the reasons for poor waste management. The collection of non-segregated waste is also affecting the functioning of the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) centers. MRF has dedicated space for sorting of recoverable dry waste into different categories like paper, card, recyclable plastics, glass bottles, metal etc.

MC has come under criticism from several quarters for not being able to streamline door-to-door garbage collection through its vehicles. Residents have been complaining that the system is not working properly in all sectors. In some sectors, the MC vehicles don’t stop for adequate time for residents to give their garbage.

The MC had identified the areas and localities from where non-segregated waste is still coming, now it will zero down on individual houses. (HT Photo)

MC to focus on individual houses

While earlier this year, the MC had identified the areas and localities from where non-segregated waste is still coming, now it will zero down on individual houses.

“We will be identifying every house from where we are not getting segregated waste. We are analysing every garbage collection vehicle coming to the material recovery facilities (MRF). Pictorial record of the waste will be monitored and analysed for every collection vehicle coming to the MRF facility,” said Mitra.

“After the assessment, we will be able to direct our efforts on houses from where the mixed garbage is still being collected. We will reach out residents of colonies from where we are not getting segregated garbage,” added Mitra.

MC has initiated awareness campaigns for encouraging people to give only segregated waste. It has roped in residents’ welfare associations and market associations for creating awareness.

“Segregation of solid waste at source is key to the success of the entire solid waste processing system, and will be crucial for the working of the solid waste processing plant,” said Mitra.

