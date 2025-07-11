Chandigarh: Gangster’s nephew, three others caught for assaulting on-duty cops

Slain gangster Sonu Shah’s nephew Tushar Shah, 20, along with three others, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting two on-duty police constables and ramming into their vehicle while trying to escape from near Progressive Society, Sector 50, on Thursday afternoon. The accused’s car in which the cops had spotted them near Progressive Society, Sector 50, on Thursday afternoon. (HT File)

Tushar is the son of Parveen Shah, who was booked in a ₹1 crore extortion case in 2023 along with a dismissed cop Naveen Phogat. His uncle Sonu Shah, a property dealer and known gangster, was gunned down by four assailants inside his office at Burail village in Sector 45 on September 28, 2019.

Those arrested with Tushar have been identified as Amarveer Singh of Sector 45, Lakhwinder Singh of Burail, and Abhinav Singh of Sector 44 – all aged between 18 and 22 years.

Constable Inder Pal, in his complaint, stated that he was patrolling the Sector-50 jungle area in his private car around 3.15 pm when he noticed a suspicious car, with four men sitting inside, near Victoria Enclave. He rushed back to the police station to seek back-up. When he returned with constable Anil Mor, the car was still parked there. As the police party started approaching them, the suspects panicked and sped away.

The two constables followed them, leading to a high-speed chase. While the suspects drove towards the jungle near the Sector-50 Sports Complex, the cops took an alternate route through Progressive Society, Sector-50.

When the cops closed in, the men rammed into their car deliberately in an attempt to flee. After the collision, all four got into a violent scuffle with the police, leaving both constables injured. But the cops still managed to nab them.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 324(4) (mischief), 125(a) (rash or negligent act endangering human life), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 132 (criminal force against public servant) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita of 2023.