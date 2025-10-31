Chandigarh: Gardner robbed of ₹200 cash, mobile at knifepoint by 2 men

A 45-year-old gardener was robbed at knifepoint by two unidentified men near the Sector 46/47/48/49 Chowk late Wednesday evening. The victim, Ramesh Kumar, who works as a gardener at the residence of Zorawar Singh Sahi in Sector 32-D, was returning home from Jagatpura around 8.30 pm when the incident occurred. The police have launched a manhunt to identify and arrest the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, as Ramesh was passing through the Faidan barrier, two men intercepted him. “One of them placed a knife on my neck and threatened to kill me if I didn’t hand over my belongings,” Ramesh stated in his complaint. “The other man then snatched my black purse containing ₹200 in cash, my Aadhaar card, and my Samsung M33 mobile phone (green colour) with Airtel SIM No. 7837497288,” he added.

On receiving the information, ASI Imroz Mann and constable Karan Singh from Sector-49 police station rushed to the spot near Silvertone Society, Sector 48, where they met the complainant and verified the incident.

Following the preliminary inquiry, a case was registered under sections 309(4) (robbery) and 126 (use of deadly weapon during a crime) of the BNS against two unidentified persons at Sector-49 police station.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of ASI Gaurav Gujral, who visited the spot with the complainant to collect evidence. The police have launched a manhunt to identify and arrest the accused.