Chandigarh gathers in prayer for rallyist Hari Singh after search called off

A quiet, overwhelming grief hung in the air at the Sector 8 gurdwara on Monday as Chandigarh gathered for a prayer meet for ace rallyist Hari Singh, days after search operations to trace him in the Maldives were called off. Family members, colleagues and political leaders attended the prayer meet for rallyist Hari Singh at the Sector-8 gurdwara on Monday, days after search operations in the Maldives were called off with no trace of him. (HT Photo)

The ceremony became a moment of collective reflection, as friends, colleagues and admirers came together to remember a man many described as more than a champion — a mentor, guide and, to many young drivers, a father figure.

Inside the gurdwara, the mood was sombre. Prayers echoed softly as those in attendance sat in silence, each holding on to memories of Singh. His wife, Simran Kaur, and children Azmat Kaur and Mivaan Singh chose to grieve away from the public gaze, but the emotion within the congregation reflected the deep sense of loss felt across the community.

The turnout reflected the scale of his influence. Political leaders, including Preneet Kaur, Simranjit Singh Mann, Pawan Bansal and Manpreet Badal, stood alongside motorsport figures such as Gaurav Gill, Sunny Sidhu, Manik Rakhi and Garima Avtar.

Officials from the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) and the Chandigarh Motorsport Association, led by its president SPS Garcha, were also present, underlining the impact Singh had on the sport.

“What a humongous loss, both personal as well as to Indian motorsports,” Garcha said, reflecting the sentiment shared by many at the gathering.

The prayer meet followed days of uncertainty after Singh went missing in a speedboat accident near Felidhoo Island in the Maldives on March 19. A search operation involving Indian and Maldivian authorities — supported by Dornier aircraft and helicopters — continued for several days before being called off, with no trace of Singh.

For Indian motorsport, Hari Singh represented a defining era. Dominating the 1990s, he clinched five Indian National Rally Championship titles and went on to win the Asia Zone Rally Championship, placing India firmly on the global rallying map.

Even after stepping away from competitive racing, he remained closely associated with the sport. Through his roles with JK Tyre Motorsport and Mercedes-Benz India, he mentored a new generation of drivers, passing on both skill and discipline.

Known as the “Gypsy King” for his commanding presence behind the wheel, Singh’s influence extended well beyond his achievements on the track.

As prayers concluded and the congregation slowly dispersed, the sense of loss lingered, even as many continued to hold on to hope.