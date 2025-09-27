Chandigarh gets direct, superfast train link with Udaipur

The City Beautiful now has a direct train connection with the City of Lakes, Udaipur. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who hails from Udaipur, welcomed the staff and passengers following the train’s arrival in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT File)

The bi-weekly Chandigarh-Udaipur Super-Fast Express will run twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays, with fares ranging from ₹530 to ₹1,960 per passenger.

The train has 24 halts at various stations in Haryana and Rajasthan, including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Jind, Rohtak, Alwar, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh, before reaching its final destination.

The train was flagged off from Udaipur by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday via video conferencing from Banswara. On its arrival in Chandigarh on Friday morning, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria welcomed the staff and passengers on board. Passengers were also received at Ambala Cantt junction station en route.

Before this service, there was no direct train between Chandigarh and Udaipur. The new connection aims to boost tourism and travel between the two cities — Udaipur, famed for its lakes and royal history, and Chandigarh, a planned city with a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Capitol Complex. Both cities attract domestic and foreign tourists year-round.

The Chandigarh–Udaipur train (number 20990) will depart every Thursday and Sunday at 11.20 am, arriving in Udaipur the next morning at 5.25 am. The return service (number 20989) will depart Udaipur on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 4.05 pm, reaching Chandigarh at 9.50 am the following morning.

The train has 22 coaches, including two second AC (2A), six third AC (3A), two third AC economy (3E), six sleeper class, four general class, one power car and one guard coach.

The one-way fare per passenger is ₹530 for sleeper class, ₹1,290 for third AC economy, ₹1,385 for third AC and ₹1,960 for second AC.

Governor Kataria, who hails from Udaipur, welcomed the train at 8.50 am at the Chandigarh railway station. His office mentioned the train was launched following Kataria’s persuasion of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

With this addition, the number of trains connecting Chandigarh to Rajasthan rises to nine. These include those connecting Chandigarh to Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat via Rajasthan.