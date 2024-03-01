Chandigarh gets plant for 100% processing of wet waste

In a significant step towards effective waste management, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art compost plant at Dadumajra that will help the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) process 100% of city’s daily wet waste. UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art compost plant at Dadumajra. (HT Photo)

Purohit also visited the rejuvenated Amrit Sarovar at Dadumajra, accompanied by city mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, UT adviser Rajeev Verma, local government secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, councillors and senior municipal officers.

“MC’s effort for swift establishment of the compost plant within a span of five months is commendable. In addition to the compost plant, MC is dedicated to constructing a state-of-the-art Integrated Solid Waste Management Plant, designed by the prestigious research institute NEERI. I request the commissioner to process the tender for the plant at the earliest so that the construction will commence soon, further enhancing waste management capabilities,” Purohit said.

He also directed the commissioner to expedite clearing of legacy waste.

Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor said, “It is a joyous moment for not only residents of Dadumajra, but also citizens of City Beautiful, as no further dumping of waste will take place in this area, with complete processing of all waste. The compost plant has been constructed at a cost of approximately ₹7 crore. MC will also undertake recarpeting of 10 km roads and upgrade of Dadumajra Stadium.”

Dhalor further said to address the issue of leachate and ensure the well-being of the community, MC was constructing a 400-metre wall around the dumping ground, accompanied by a continuous drain to prevent leachate from flowing onto the streets.

Additionally, a sanitary landfill site and a 15-feet wall had been constructed around the dumping ground in the past two years.

Can process 300 tonnes of waste per day

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra said spread over an area of 7,200 square metres, the compost plant was equipped with a 300 tonnes per day window, designed to handle the increasing waste generation in the city. “The plant will cater to the processing needs of wet waste until the Integrated Solid Waste Management Plant, designed for wet waste through bio-methanation, becomes operational,” she added.

Speaking about legacy waste, the mayor said in collaboration with the Central Pollution Control Board, the civic body commenced the bioremediation of legacy waste in October 2022, successfully clearing 11 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of legacy waste till date. The remaining 2 LMT will be cleared by March 31, 2024, he added.